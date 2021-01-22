Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

