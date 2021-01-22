Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12,547.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,408,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average is $128.25. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

