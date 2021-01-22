Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

