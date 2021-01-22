Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $74.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

