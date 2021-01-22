Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.78. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.