Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

INFO stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

