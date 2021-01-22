Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

