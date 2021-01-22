Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $362.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

