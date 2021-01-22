Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $12,807,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $9,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $218.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $221.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average of $190.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

