Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,760.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,622.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.