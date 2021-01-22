Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,760.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,622.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.