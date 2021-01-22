Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,865.26

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,865.26 and last traded at $1,864.00, with a volume of 74547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,784.47.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,760.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,622.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

