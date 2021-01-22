Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €53.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.00 ($60.00).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

ALO opened at €48.61 ($57.19) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €46.26 and its 200 day moving average is €44.93. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

About Alstom SA (ALO.PA)

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.