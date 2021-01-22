Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,863 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $19.32 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

