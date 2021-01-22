Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000.

GDX stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

