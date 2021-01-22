Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,222,261 shares of company stock valued at $139,039,851. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Shares of PING opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -459.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

