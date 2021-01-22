Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 672.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,372 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 461.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 242,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 199,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

