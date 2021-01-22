Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $375,000 Investment in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

