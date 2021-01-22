Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,700 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.
Shares of MTB stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
