Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,816 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.

