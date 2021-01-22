Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.92

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.92 and last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 25758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.01 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.49.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

