Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

