Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.78.

Get Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) alerts:

AIF stock opened at C$49.10 on Monday. Altus Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$33.41 and a 52 week high of C$61.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 119.46.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$134.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9000001 EPS for the current year.

About Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.