Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of NYSE ACH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 3,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,420. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

