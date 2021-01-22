Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €120.80 ($142.12) and last traded at €120.40 ($141.65). Approximately 3,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €119.80 ($140.94).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $694.17 million and a PE ratio of 43.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34.

Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) Company Profile (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.