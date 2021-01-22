Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,658.23.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,173.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

