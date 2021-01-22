Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,658.23.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,177.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,173.46. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.