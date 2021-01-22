Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,658.23.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,177.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,173.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.