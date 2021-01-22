Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Down 8%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) shares were down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 648,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 406,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $56.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -15.09.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

