AMC Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 159,013 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 72,278 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 340,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. The firm’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

