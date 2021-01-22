American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 14,476 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,169% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,141 put options.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

AEO stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.