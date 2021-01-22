American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Head to Head Review

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Energy Partners and Sensient Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensient Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $65.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.42%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Sensient Technologies 5.12% 13.65% 6.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Energy Partners and Sensient Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sensient Technologies $1.32 billion 2.42 $82.05 million $2.96 25.56

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

