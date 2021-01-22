American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

