American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

AMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.