Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.71. The company had a trading volume of 47,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

