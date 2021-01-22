Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.33. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.