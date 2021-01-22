AMI Asset Management Corp Has $22.04 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 848,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 351,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

