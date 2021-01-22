AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Trading Down 8.5%

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) shares fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.47. 3,689,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,073,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

AMMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

