AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $860,726.01 and $30,228.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00125017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072558 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00279240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039403 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The Reddit community for AmonD is https://reddit.com/