AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $860,726.01 and $30,228.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About AmonD
AmonD's genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 coins. AmonD's official website is www.amond.cc.
and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The Reddit community for AmonD is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
AmonD Coin Trading
AmonD can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.
