Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 754.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.