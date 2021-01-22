Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce $31.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $32.81 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

CLPR opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

