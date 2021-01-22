Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report sales of $291.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.80 million and the highest is $294.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $314.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,446. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

