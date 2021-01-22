Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.14 Million

Brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce sales of $73.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $69.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $294.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $283.57 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. 102,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.