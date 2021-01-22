Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.62. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,591. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

