Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report sales of $524.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.90 million and the highest is $536.20 million. REV Group posted sales of $532.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 199.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $9,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $740.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. REV Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

