Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $701.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.89.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in AngioDynamics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 188,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

