Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $99.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.68 million and the lowest is $98.40 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $347.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $418.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.70 million to $421.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $960.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.07.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.