Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post sales of $786.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $789.90 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $655.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

NASDAQ GO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. 56,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,207. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,150.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,431 shares of company stock worth $21,373,456. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.