Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post sales of $490,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640,000.00 and the lowest is $230,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $4.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $8.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.36 million, with estimates ranging from $13.31 million to $227.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,520. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $826.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,887,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,827,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,487 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,038,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

