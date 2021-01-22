Analysts Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $31.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

